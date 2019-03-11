Man charged with stealing $50,000 from Wake County youth sports group

A Fuquay-Varina man is accused of stealing $50,000 from a youth sports group and using the money to shop, eat out, buy airline tickets and pay college tuition.
Charles Bradley Frank, 46, was arrested Monday by Wake County sheriff’s deputies. Investigators say he embezzled money from an account he was responsible for as treasurer of the South Wake Young Baseball and Softball Association.
Frank was in charge of the group’s finances from May 2016 to March 2018, the sheriff’s office said.
Frank was charged with three felony counts of embezzlement. He was being held in the Wake County jail on a $15,000 bond.
