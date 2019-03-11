Police hope cell phone will offer more details about toddler’s death

Police are trying to determine how quickly a Raleigh man accused of murder tried to get medical help for a toddler who died in his care, court documents say.
Raleigh officers are seeking a search warrant that will give them access to Ricky James Walker’s cell phone. Walker, 31, was charged with first-degree murder in the death of a 1-year-old girl he was babysitting last month, police said.
Police want to determine the amount of time that elapsed between the girl’s injury and Walker seeking medical attention, the warrant says.
Investigators say Walker changed his story during an interview, according to the warrant. They want to see whether he texted or called anyone before or after the girl was injured, the warrant says. He first told investigators he did not know how the girl was injured. He subsequently told investigators the girl fell down steps and injured herself, according to the warrant.
The girl was taken to Wake Med on Feb. 22, according to previous reporting in The News & Observer. She had a concussion, bruising on her arm and forehead, and a possible brain bleed, according to a Police Department news release. She did not survive her injuries.
Walker initially was charged with felony child abuse and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.
