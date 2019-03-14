Stopped train blocks 2 West Raleigh intersections, police say

A stopped train Thursday blocked intersections near the N.C. State Fairgrounds in West Raleigh, according to police.
The train closed Hillsborough Road at Blue Ridge and Beryl roads, the Raleigh Police Department said on Twitter.
“A CSX freight train was involved in some sort of accident which forced it to stop on the tracks,” reports ABC11, The News & Observer’s media partner.
The incident happened at about 5 a.m., and EMS was at the scene at one point, according to ABC11.
CSX will be looking into the situation, police spokeswoman Laura Hourigan said via email.
“They have told us that it would be several hours before the train would be moved while they conduct their investigation,” she wrote.
This is a developing story.
