Wake County deputy not at fault in collision with woman, investigators say

A Wake County sheriff’s deputy who collided with a pedestrian crossing the street Wednesday afternoon was not at fault, investigators said.
The woman was struck by a vehicle at about 5:30 p.m. as she tried to cross near the intersection of Martin and McDowell streets downtown, according to the Wake County Sheriff’s Office.
Katy Elizabeth Way was examined on the scene and taken to a hospital, a news release said. It offered no more information about her condition.
Raleigh police investigated the incident and determined the deputy was not at fault, the release said.
