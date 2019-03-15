Search warrant: Raleigh teen told deputies he fired shot that killed man

A 19-year-old Raleigh man told deputies he shot another man in the head with a shotgun early Tuesday morning, according to a search warrant released Friday.
William Collen Allen was arrested at a mobile home at 7408 Cy Lane shortly after 1:30 a.m., Wake County Sheriff’s Office homicide investigators said.
Allen is accused of shooting Colten Jeffrey Rogers after they had a fight.
Allen’s sister, Shelby Ashworth, called police after the shooting, according to a search warrant. Rogers was her boyfriend, the warrant said.
Ashworth told investigators that Rogers was highly intoxicated and got up to urinate, the warrant says. She said he began to urinate on the wall and was told to stop. He became belligerent, which led to the altercation with Allen, she told investigators. Ashworth said that’s when her brother shot Rogers, investigators say.
When deputies arrived, they found Rogers already dead, the warrant says. They also found a 12 gauge shotgun and a spent shell on the floor, the report says.
Investigators seized the shotgun as evidence, the warrant says.
Allen told deputies he had fired the shot, the warrant says. He was charged with murder and is being held without bail in the Wake County jail.
