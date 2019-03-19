Man charged with raping 9-year-old while mother was at a prayer meeting

A 35-year-old man remains in jail after he was charged with raping a 9-year-old while her mother was at a prayer meeting, and then buying the girl candy so she wouldn’t tell anyone, a recently released search warrant states.
Durham Police Cpl. A.R. Massie went to Duke University Hospital in response to a reported rape on Sept. 5. The investigator found a 9-year-old who had been taken to the hospital by her mother, the search warrant states.
The girl said her mother’s boyfriend, Francisco Alvarado, had held her down on the couch and raped her, the warrant states, while her mother was at a prayer meeting.
The 9-year-old had “several vaginal lacerations” that required repair by doctors, the warrant said, and significant bleeding and bruising.
“The victim then stated that after the rape, Francisco then took her to Food Lion and bought her a candy bar and some juice so that she would not tell anyone about the rape,” the warrant states.
Massie obtained Food Lion surveillance footage immediately after the time the girl said she was raped, the warrant states. It shows Alvarado buying the girl a candy bar and juice.
Officers later learned that Alvarado had fled the state. He was arrested around Sept. 12 outside of Columbus, Ohio, on charges of first-degree rape, kidnapping and indecent liberties with a child. He was eventually extradited to Durham County and remains in the jail on $1 million bail.
