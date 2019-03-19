Local

Durham police investigate early-morning shooting death of 23-year-old man

By Simone Jasper

March 19, 2019 08:07 AM

A homicide investigation is underway in Durham where police say a 23-year-old man was fatally shot early this morning.

Authorities responded at about 1:15 a.m. Tuesday to the 200 block of Remington Circle, according to a media release.

A man who had an “apparent gunshot wound” was taken to the hospital and died, police said. Police say a “possible suspect” was taken into custody.

Anyone with information can contact a Durham Police Department investigator at 919-560-4440, ext. 29322; or CrimeStoppers at 919-683-1200.

