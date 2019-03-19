Police search for suspect in fatal Zebulon hit-and-run crash

Police are searching for a 39-year-old man they say is wanted in connection with a fatal three-car crash in Zebulon.
Officers responded at about 8 p.m. Sunday to the 1400 Block of State Highway 97, the Zebulon Police Department posted on Facebook.
Police say a GMC Yukon was driving east when it tried to pass a Chevrolet car. It hit the side of that car and ran into a Honda Civic head-on, according to the official police department Facebook post.
The driver of the Honda Civic, Jose Luis Piedra-Valdez, 38, of Raleigh, was taken to WakeMed, where he died, according to police.
A passenger from the GMC Yukon and two people from the Chevrolet car were injured, police said. The SUV driver left the scene on foot, according to the Facebook post.
Corey Morgan, 39, is facing counts of hit-and-run, improper passing and driving with a revoked license, according to Zebulon police.
