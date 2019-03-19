Museum officials alert families about man accused of child sex crimes

State officials have alerted families about a man who worked at summer camps and other programs at the North Carolina Museum of Natural Sciences and has been charged with child sex crimes.

Letters and emails were sent to parents identifying Nathan Elder, 44, who was employed by Play-Well TEKnologies, which provided summer camps for the Museum of Natural Sciences.

No charges are related to activities at the museum, a news release says.

“The safety of children in our programs is our greatest concern,” said Reid Wilson of the Department of Natural and Cultural Resources, the agency that oversees the museum, in the news release. “We want all parents whose children attended these camps and all museum visitors who participated in these events to be informed and know that we take this matter very seriously.”

Elder, who worked at the building-block themed camps during the summer of 2018, had been pre-cleared by local and national background checks, the release says.

Elder was arrested in Arizona in December 2018 and charged with molesting a child, police say. He subsequently was charged with secretly peeping and indecent liberties with children in California, Durham and Hillsborough, police say.

Police in Durham said they charged Elder with “33 counts of possession of images obtained in violation of secretly peeping while using a photographic device.” Hillsborough police also charged Elder with seven counts of indecent liberties with a minor and seven counts of possession of images obtained through secret peeping, The News & Observer previously reported.

No complaints or allegations of inappropriate conduct by Elder have been lodged with the museum, the release says.

The Museum of Natural Sciences is offering a free public discussion about child safety and child abuse April 2.





Anyone with additional information should contact Durham police at (919) 560-4440, ext. 29349, or Crime Stoppers at (919) 683-1200.

Here are the camp sessions at which the museum says Elder was present:

▪ June 25-29, 2018 and July 23-27, 2018 for Mine, Craft, Build Adventure Game with Lego Summer Camp for rising second and third graders

▪ June 25-29, 2018 and July 23-27, 2018 for Mine, Craft, Build Survival Game with Lego Summer Camp, for rising fourth and fifth graders

Elder also participated in two “large-scale public science events,” according to the museum:

▪ Triangle SciTech Expo 2017 on April 8, 2017

▪ Triangle SciTech Expo 2018 on April 28, 2018