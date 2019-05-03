NC A&T State was locked down after armed man threatened student

NC A&T State University

N.C. A&T State University was locked down for about two hours Friday afternoon after an armed man threatened a female student on campus and then ran, officials said. The lockdown was lifted shortly after 3 p.m. when a man was detained by police.

At 1:10 p.m., the Greensboro university alerted students to the danger. Officials issued an Aggie Alert on the school’s Facebook page, saying, “Armed Subject in the area of Aggie Stadium. Suspect fled ON FOOT! Shelter in Place!”

The university said the campus was locked down, with no one able to enter or leave.

At 3 p.m., officers were sweeping buildings on campus, according to videos posted on Twitter. About 10 minutes later, the university announced that a suspect had been detained and that students and faculty could move around the campus again. The suspect was not immediately named. NCA&T is the largest historically black university in the nation, according to its website.

