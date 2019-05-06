Raleigh man accused of kidnapping child for ‘sexual servitude,’ police say

Geovanny de Jesus Martrinez Villalta Raleigh/Wake City-County Bureau of Investigation

A 22-year-old man is accused of kidnapping in order to subject a child to “sexual servitude,” Raleigh police say.

Geovanny De Jesus Martrinez Villalta, of Raleigh, is charged with first-degree kidnapping and first-degree statutory rape. He was arrested Friday.

Villalta kidnapped someone younger than 13 without permission from the child’s parents or guardians, according to his arrest warrant. The child was sexually assaulted, police say.

The incidents happened between April 1 and Friday, according to court documents.

Villalta’s bail is set at $2.25 million, and he is scheduled to go to court Monday afternoon.

Some online court records list his first name as Geovanni, and others list his last name as Martinez-Villalta.

