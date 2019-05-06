Durham police identify man found dead Saturday night

Man found shot to death in Durham, city’s 3rd homicide in eight days
Police are investigating a shooting Saturday night that left one man dead and another injured near the intersection of Colfax Street and Linwood Avenue just before 10:45 p.m.. It was the city’s second homicide this weekend and third in eight days.
By
Up Next
Police are investigating a shooting Saturday night that left one man dead and another injured near the intersection of Colfax Street and Linwood Avenue just before 10:45 p.m.. It was the city’s second homicide this weekend and third in eight days.
By
Officers responded to a call near the intersection of Colfax Street and Linwood Avenue around 10:45 p.m. Saturday.
They found Sumpter dead from a gunshot wound and another man shot with a non life-threatening injury.
Anyone with information is asked to call Investigator Huelsman at 919- 560-4440, ext. 29341 or CrimeStoppers at 919-683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.
Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month
Get full access to The News & Observer content across all your devices.
Virginia Bridges covers criminal justice in Orange and Durham counties for The Herald-Sun and The News & Observer. She has worked for newspapers for more than 15 years. In 2017, the N.C. Press Association awarded her first place for beat feature reporting. The N.C. State Bar Association awarded her the 2018 Media & Law Award for Best Series.
Faced with increasing rates of depression, anxiety and suicidal thinking among students, UNC-Chapel Hill needs to make it easier for students to get help, a yearlong study has found. The Mental Health Task Force present findings to campus trustees.
Comments