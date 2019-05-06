Durham police identify man found dead Saturday night

Man found shot to death in Durham, city’s 3rd homicide in eight days Police are investigating a shooting Saturday night that left one man dead and another injured near the intersection of Colfax Street and Linwood Avenue just before 10:45 p.m.. It was the city’s second homicide this weekend and third in eight days. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Police are investigating a shooting Saturday night that left one man dead and another injured near the intersection of Colfax Street and Linwood Avenue just before 10:45 p.m.. It was the city’s second homicide this weekend and third in eight days.

Police identified Aljawon Sumpter as the 32-year-old man found dead with a gunshot wound Saturday night.

Officers responded to a call near the intersection of Colfax Street and Linwood Avenue around 10:45 p.m. Saturday.

They found Sumpter dead from a gunshot wound and another man shot with a non life-threatening injury.

Anyone with information is asked to call Investigator Huelsman at 919- 560-4440, ext. 29341 or CrimeStoppers at 919-683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.

