Murderer in 1975 slaying on NC State campus will be released on parole

Gary Goldman was convicted for the 1975 murder of Betsy Rosenberg at NC State University. He will be paroled after decades behind bars. N.C. Center on Actual Innocence found flimsy evidence at his trial.

Gary Goldman, convicted in a 1975 bludgeoning murder at N.C. State University, will be released on parole, state officials said Monday.

Goldman has spent 36 years in prison for killing Betsy Parks Rosenberg, who was struck with a metal pole after leaving the D.H. Hill Library. In 1990, her parents helped create a memorial wall on Fayetteville Street, placing wooden plaques with the names of murder victims.

At age 24, Rosenberg was studying accounting. On the night of her death, she was studying with friends until the library closed at midnight, according to a memorial on the Parents of Murdered Children website. An attacker grabbed her purse when she reached her car, and she fought with him until knocked unconscious. While she lay on the ground, the assailant then hit her on the face and abdomen with the pipe, which had concrete on one end.

Convicted in 1983, Goldman received a life sentence for first-degree murder. State law does not allow parole for life sentences handed down after 1994, but inmates sentenced under earlier guidelines can still be released.

He is 61 and has a record of minor infractions behind bars, the most recent in 2006, according to the N.C. Department of Public Safety.