Man pulled from Eno River in Durham, police say

ABC11 reports that a man was pulled from the Eno River in Durham, NC Wednesday afternoon, May 15, 2019 after a report of a possible drowning.

A man who Durham emergency crews pulled from the Eno River Wednesday afternoon died.

Durham police were called to the area near the popular Turtle Hole shortly after 3 p.m. where the river flows between Landis Drive and Wanda Ridge Drive, according to police.

When they arrived, they found Eric Jenkins, who had gone under water while swimming, police said. Emergency crews pulled a 20-year-old man from the river. He was taken to the hospital, according to a report by ABC11, The News & Observer’s media partner. Jenkins was a student at UNC-Chapel Hill.





