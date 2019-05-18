Man’s body pulled from Tar River after reported drowning

What to do before you head to the river -- and if you get in trouble on the water The Columbia Fire Department urges people to take a few precautions before wading into one of the area's three rivers, and what to do if they get swept away by strong currents. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The Columbia Fire Department urges people to take a few precautions before wading into one of the area's three rivers, and what to do if they get swept away by strong currents.

The body of the man who went missing while swimming at River Bend Park was pulled from the Tar River Friday.

Authorities have not identified the swimmer, but a family member told ABC11, The News & Observer’s media partner, the man is Otavious “Smokey” Yarborough.

The death followed a report of a possible drowning about 10:30 a.m., ABC11 reported.

Four people were swimming, Louisburg Police Chief Jason Abbott told ABC11, when one of the swimmers went missing. On Wednesday Durham officials responded to a possible drowning in the Eno River near Turtle Hole and pulled a 20-year-old from the river, The News & Observer reported. Tips to stay safe in the water, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, include: ▪ Find a responsible adult to keep an eye on children while they’re swimming. ▪ Use the buddy system. ▪ Wear a life-jacket instead of relying on inflatable toys, rafts or water wings. ▪ Learn to swim and be aware of your skills before entering the water. ▪ Avoid drinking alcohol while swimming and supervising swimmers.



