Man’s body pulled from Tar River after reported drowning
What to do before you head to the river -- and if you get in trouble on the water
The body of the man who went missing while swimming at River Bend Park was pulled from the Tar River Friday.
Authorities have not identified the swimmer, but a family member told ABC11, The News & Observer’s media partner, the man is Otavious “Smokey” Yarborough.
The death followed a report of a possible drowning about 10:30 a.m., ABC11 reported.
Four people were swimming, Louisburg Police Chief Jason Abbott told ABC11, when one of the swimmers went missing.
On Wednesday Durham officials responded to a possible drowning in the Eno River near Turtle Hole and pulled a 20-year-old from the river, The News & Observer reported.
Tips to stay safe in the water, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, include:
▪ Find a responsible adult to keep an eye on children while they’re swimming.
▪ Use the buddy system.
▪ Wear a life-jacket instead of relying on inflatable toys, rafts or water wings.
▪ Learn to swim and be aware of your skills before entering the water.
▪ Avoid drinking alcohol while swimming and supervising swimmers.
