It's only May, but it feels like summer Check out the ABC11 weather forecast as a heat wave has NC in its grip - and it's only May.

Summer is more than a month away, but temperatures are already climbing into the 90s, marking the first really hot weather of the year.

Temperatures reached the 90s Saturday for the first time this year, according to the National Weather Service. Temperatures are expected to climb again Sunday, with a high near 92 and low near 69, according to the weather service.

Around 5:30 p.m. in Raleigh, the warm weather held at about 91 degree, according to ABC11, The News & Observer’s newsgathering partner.

The area’s average temperatures have been about 80 degrees, said ABC11 Meteorologist Chris Hohmann in a forecast on the ABC11 website.

High temperatures in Raleigh are expected to dip back down into the 80s early in the work week, but will rise to around 93 on Thursday, Friday and Saturday, according to the National Weather Service.

Some tips for staying safe in the heat, according to the National Weather Service, include drinking plenty of water, wearing sunscreen, limiting outdoor activities and avoiding outdoors in the middle of the day.