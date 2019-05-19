Unconscious 6-year-old pulled from Raleigh pool An unconscious 6-year-old girl was pulled from a Raleigh pool at the Chandler Ridge Apartments Saturday night and was taken to the hospital for treatment, officials said. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK An unconscious 6-year-old girl was pulled from a Raleigh pool at the Chandler Ridge Apartments Saturday night and was taken to the hospital for treatment, officials said.

An unconscious 6-year-old girl was pulled from a Raleigh pool Saturday night and was taken to the hospital for treatment, officials said.

The Wake County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a possible drowning at Chandler Ridge Apartments, off Fayetteville Road and near Wake Tech Community College, around 7 p.m. Saturday, said Eric Curry, a Sheriff’s Office spokesperson.

A resident saw the girl running around and playing outside of the fenced-in apartment complex’s pool area, Curry said.

“Then the resident heard a child screaming several minutes later and looked out and saw the victim in the pool struggling,“ Curry said.

The resident pulled the girl out of the pool, he said. She was breathing but unconscious and transported to WakeMed Children’s Hospital. An adult associated with the child was identified, he said.

The girl’s condition was unknown.

Curry said he didn’t know if the pool was locked, but normally access to community pools “should be secured,” he said. Child Protective Services was also called to investigate the unattended child.

Curry emphasized the importance of keeping a close eye on children when they are near or have access to pools, rivers or other areas in which they could drown.

“This is unfortunately the beginning of the season that we respond to a number of these type of incidents,” Curry said.

Children are attracted to water and can easily sneak away if parents don’t pay close attention, he said.





Drowning is the leading cause of unintentional injury death for children 1 to 14, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control.

“For every child who dies from drowning, another five receive emergency department care for nonfatal submersion injuries,” according to the CDC website.

About half of those downing victims require hospitalization and may have long-term disabilities caused by severe brain damage, the CDC website states.

Some prevention tips, according to the CDC, include:

▪ Learn basic swimming skills, including floating and CPR.

▪ Make sure pools are enclosed in fences with self-latching gates

▪ Kids should wear life jackets around natural bodies of water, even if they know how to swim.





▪ Closely supervise kids near water.