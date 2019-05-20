2nd teen charged with killing man found dead inside car, Raleigh police say

2nd person charged with murder after drum major found dead in Raleigh, police say A second 19-year-old was charged in connection with the death of a man who was found in a vehicle in Raleigh, according to police. Ke-Shawn Ahmad Minatee, of Raleigh, was arrested Friday and charged with murder of Keonte Lamar Gause. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK A second 19-year-old was charged in connection with the death of a man who was found in a vehicle in Raleigh, according to police. Ke-Shawn Ahmad Minatee, of Raleigh, was arrested Friday and charged with murder of Keonte Lamar Gause.

A second teen has been charged with killing a man whose body was found in a vehicle in Raleigh, according to police.

Ke-Shawn Ahmad Minatee, of Raleigh, was arrested Friday and charged with murder, the Raleigh Police Department said in a news release.

On May 6, Samojeh Lamont Miley, also 19, of Durham, was taken into custody on the same charge, authorities said.

The young men were arrested after the body of Keonte Lamar Gause, 34, was found May 5 in the 3200 block of Wake Forest Road, police said.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The News & Observer content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Gause was a drum major in the Helping Hand Mission band, The News & Observer previously reported.

Police haven’t said how Gause died or given a possible motive for the killing.

As of Monday, both suspects remained in custody without bail, Wake County court records showed.