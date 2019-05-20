Injury, power outage reported in Chapel Hill after tree limb breaks on Franklin Street

A large branch broke out of a tree in the 400 block of West Franklin Street Monday, causing on person to be injured and pulling down power lines. Town of Chapel Hill

One person was hurt and a lane of westbound Franklin Street in downtown Chapel Hill was closed Monday morning after a large tree branch broke and fell.

Emergency crews were dispatched to 450 W. Franklin St., shortly after 10 a.m. after the tree limb fell, according to a town news release. When they arrived, they found a person with minor injuries and power lines that had been pulled down by the limb. Police closed the sidewalk.

A Duke Energy crew was making repairs to restore power in the area, according to the release.

Town officials say the entire tree will be removed. The tree was was found to be hollow and could pose future harm, the release said.

Chapel Hill’s arborist has been evaluating the health of older trees thoughout the town and found several that have to be removed, according to the town’s website.

Lane closures

Traffic lanes in Chapel Hill will be closed at various times as N.C. Department of Transportation crews resurface parts of Franklin Street, Estes Drive, Weaver Dairy Road, Sunrise Road and other secondary roads. The work, which was scheduled to begin Monday, will last through October.

The work can only take place from 9 a.m. to sundown Monday through Friday, according to a news release.. Drivers should drive slowly and consider alternative routes.