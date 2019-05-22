Local
Nephew charged in death of missing Raleigh woman, Nash County Sheriff says
Nephew charged in death of missing Raleigh woman, Nash County Sheriff says
A relative of a missing Raleigh woman found dead Wednesday is one of two people charged in her death.
Cleavon Williams of Spring Hope, who is a nephew of Sarah Denise Patterson, is charged with first-degree murder, Nash County Sheriff Keith Stone said in a press conference Wednesday.
April Smith is charged with accessory after the fact, he said.
Patterson, 51, was last seen a week ago at Williams’ home in Spring Hope, according to a report by ABC11, The News & Observer’s media partner.
Investigators found her burned-out Honda Accord on Pleasant Road in Edgecombe County about 4 a.m. Wednesday, Stone said.
Patterson’s body later was found on West Old Spring Hope Road, Stone said.
Williams, 44, was being held without bail in the Nash County jail, Stone said.
Smith, 41, was being held in the Nash County jail on $25,000 secured bail, he said.
Comments