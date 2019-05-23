Local
Man seriously hurt after being struck by train in Cary, police say
A man was hit by a freight train and seriously hurt early Thursday in Cary, police say.
Keith Zantow, 40, was near Harrison Avenue about 3 a.m. when he was struck on the railroad tracks, said Carolyn Roman, a town of Cary spokeswoman.
A Norfolk Southern train was involved, she said.
Zantow was “alert and conscious when he was taken to WakeMed” with life-threatening injuries, according to the town.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.
