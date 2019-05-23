Local
Johnston County club workers among those arrested on 100 charges, state says
A Johnston County club owner and bartender are among those facing drug- and alcohol-related charges after an undercover investigation at a club, state officials say.
Eight people are accused of violations at Gentlemen’s Playhouse in Selma, the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation said Thursday in a news release.
Officials on Wednesday took people into custody on 100 charges, with additional arrests expected, the state agency said.
This is a developing story.
