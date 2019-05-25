Three wounded in Durham stabbing Saturday, police looking for suspect

Police are looking for a man they say stabbed three people in an apartment on Chapel Hill on Saturday morning before driving off, according to police.

Two men and a woman were stabbed around 9 a.m., police said, and one of the men was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries. The police had not named the suspect or any of the victims as of Saturday afternoon.

The stabbing happened in an apartment in the 2800 block of Chapel Hill Road, near the intersection with U.S. 15-501, police said.

“The suspect, who is not in custody at this time, is an acquaintance of the victims and was a guest in the apartment,” Durham police said in a press release.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The News & Observer content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Police provided no description of the suspect and said only that he fled “in a white vehicle.”