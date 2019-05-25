14-year-old boy seriously injured in shooting, Raleigh police say

Police are investigating a shooting in West Raleigh on Saturday afternoon that seriously injured a 14-year-old boy. Getty Images/iStockphoto

A 14-year-old boy was shot and seriously injured at a home in West Raleigh on Saturday afternoon, according to police.

Police say they received a call about a shooting at a home in the 1400 block of Fairway Ridge Drive, off Lorimer Road near the Beltline, at about 2 p.m. The boy was taken to WakeMed with what police described as “life-threatening injuries.”

Police have not released any other details, including the boy’s name, nor have they said whether they are searching for a shooter.

