14-year-old boy seriously injured in shooting, Raleigh police say

Police are investigating a shooting in West Raleigh on Saturday afternoon that seriously injured a 14-year-old boy.
Police are investigating a shooting in West Raleigh on Saturday afternoon that seriously injured a 14-year-old boy. Getty Images/iStockphoto
RALEIGH

A 14-year-old boy was shot and seriously injured at a home in West Raleigh on Saturday afternoon, according to police.

Police say they received a call about a shooting at a home in the 1400 block of Fairway Ridge Drive, off Lorimer Road near the Beltline, at about 2 p.m. The boy was taken to WakeMed with what police described as “life-threatening injuries.”

Police have not released any other details, including the boy’s name, nor have they said whether they are searching for a shooter.

Richard Stradling

Richard Stradling covers transportation for The News & Observer. Planes, trains and automobiles, plus ferries, bicycles, scooters and just plain walking. Also, #census2020. He’s been a reporter or editor for 32 years, including the last 19 at The N&O. 919-829-4739, rstradling@newsobserver.com.
