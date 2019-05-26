Woman struck and killed while trying to cross Glenwood Avenue

Getty Images/iStockphoto

A woman was hit by a car and killed as she tried to cross Glenwood Avenue shortly before 10 p.m. Saturday, according to Raleigh police.

Brandi Roxanne Mantooth of Concord attempted to cross to the north side of Glenwood between Ebenezer Church Road and Marvino Lane when she was hit by a car in one of the eastbound lanes, according to a police accident report.

Mantooth was not at a crosswalk, and that stretch of Glenwood does not have streetlights. She was a few feet from the grassy median when she was hit.

Police did not cite the driver of the car, Wesley Marquis Rhodes of Wilson. Police concluded that Mantooth “failed to see her way clear and entered the path” of Rhodes, who was going an estimated 50 mph when he hit her, according to the report.

