Wrong-way crash in Durham kills driver, injures two others

An SUV was going southbound in the northbound lanes of South Miami Boulevard early Sunday morning when it hit a car head on, killing the SUV’s driver and injuring two others, according to Durham police.

Police say it appears the Ford Edge has been going the wrong way on South Miami “for a significant distance” before it hit a Nissan Altima. The driver of the Altima and a passenger in the Edge were hospitalized with injuries that did not appear to be life-threatening, according to police.

Police have not released the names of anyone involved in the crash, which took place shortly before 2:30 a.m. near East Cornwallis Road.

Police said they didn’t know if alcohol or drugs were factors in the crash but that their investigation was not complete.

