Man killed in stabbing at Raleigh apartment complex Saturday evening

A 21-year-old man was stabbed to death in southeast Raleigh Saturday night, although police haven’t released much other information about what happened.

Jonathan Maurice Culbreth died at WakeMed after being stabbed at an apartment complex on Dowling Haven Place, according to the Raleigh Police Department. The apartments are near the intersection of Poole Road and the Interstate 440 Beltline.

The stabbing took place about 7 p.m. Saturday. As of Sunday morning, police had not said what may have led to the attack or if they have identified a suspect.

