Durham student advances to televised finals of Scripps National Spelling Bee

North Carolina will have one speller competing Thursday in the nationally televised finals of the 2019 Scripps National Spelling Bee.

Jason Sorin, 13, a seventh-grade student at Triangle Day School in Durham, was among 50 spellers who qualified Wednesday for the finals, which will be televised beginning at 10 a.m. Thursday on ESPN2. If he can make it to the final dozen spellers, he’ll appear Thursday evening on ESPN beginning at 8:30 p.m.

Jason is among 562 spellers from around the world and 18 from North Carolina competing this week near Washington, D.C. This is his third consecutive Scripps Bee after having tied for 41st in 2017 and tied for 42nd last year.

According to his Spelling Bee bio, Jason returned home to Durham after spending last year in Edinburgh, Scotland, with his family.

He qualified this year by winning the Duke University Regional Spelling Bee. On Tuesday and Wednesday, Jason correctly spelled “Caledonian” and “typology” when he appeared on stage.

Caledonian means “of or relating to Scotland,” according to thefreedictionary.com

The 50 finalists were picked based on those competitors who correctly spelled both words they got on stage and had the highest scores from a multiple-choice test taken on Monday.

Other Triangle spellers at this year’s Scripps Bee included Rahul Sachdev, 14, an eighth-grade student at Carnage Middle School in Raleigh and Sarah Fuccello, 13, an eighth-grade student at Riverwood Middle School in Johnston County.