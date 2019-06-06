Raleigh police say man, 24, found dead near park is a homicide case

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.

Police have identified a man found dead near Brentwood Park and Neighborhood Center on Thursday as Jorge Alberto Zelaya. .

A male caller told a 911 dispatcher shortly before 7 a.m. that he was walking his dog when he found a body in a parking lot for the recreation area, located northeast of downtown on Vinson Court, according to a copy of the call provided to The News & Observer.

Police are investigating Zelaya’s death as a homicide but have not said how he was killed.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or Raleigh CrimeStoppers at 919-834-4357.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.