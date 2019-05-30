In Raleigh, more Wade Avenue closures and detours are ahead this weekend

Capital Boulevard bridge replacements explained in visualization Work is underway to replace two bridges in Raleigh - one on Capital Blvd. over Peace Street and another on Wade Avenue over Capital. Both bridges are classified as "structurally deficient" due to age. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Work is underway to replace two bridges in Raleigh - one on Capital Blvd. over Peace Street and another on Wade Avenue over Capital. Both bridges are classified as "structurally deficient" due to age.

The new Wade Avenue bridge over Capital Boulevard is essentially finished, except for the artwork, but there’s still plenty of work to do on the roads around it.





Eastbound Wade Avenue will be closed again this weekend at Capital Boulevard because of work related to the new bridge. That means drivers heading into downtown on Wade will be detoured onto Glenwood Avenue and Peace Street starting at 9 p.m. Friday.

The same detour will apply to drivers wishing to get on northbound Capital Boulevard from Wade.

The road will reopen no later than 6 a.m. Monday, according to the N.C. Department of Transportation, but it could happen sooner if contractors finish their work early. They’ll be repairing a manhole on the ramp to northbound Capital Boulevard and ripping out concrete and replacing it with asphalt on the ramp to southbound Capital.

The work is part of a larger project to remake a 1-mile stretch of Capital Boulevard that also includes new bridges over Peace Street. NCDOT says more closures and detours are possible through the summer before the project is finished this fall.