2 workers injured when piece of Raleigh building strikes scaffold

Scaffold falls from building on Wade Ave. Police and emergency vehicles are on the scene of the five-story Coldwell Banker Howard Perry and Walston building at 1001 Wade Ave after a scaffold fell from a Raleigh real estate building May 30, 2019.

Two workers were taken to the hospital Thursday morning after a piece of building facade struck a scaffold suspended from the five-story building.

Emergency crews were called shortly after 11 a.m. to the Coldwell Banker | Howard Perry and Walston building at 1001 Wade Ave.

A piece of the building’s facade appeared to have fallen onto the scaffold. A blood-stained chunk remained in the scaffold, and smaller pieces lay scattered on the ground.

A collapsed scaffold dangles outside a building in Wade Avenue in Raleigh, NC on May 30, 2019. A piece of the building’s facade appears to have fallen onto the scaffold, injuring two workers. Bryan Cereijo bcereijo@newsobserver.com

One side of the scaffold remains suspended below the second-floor window. The other side rests upon a walkway overhang.

It was not immediately clear what kind of work the men were doing from the scaffold.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.