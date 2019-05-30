Local
2 workers injured when piece of Raleigh building strikes scaffold
Scaffold falls from building on Wade Ave.
Two workers were taken to the hospital Thursday morning after a piece of building facade struck a scaffold suspended from the five-story building.
Emergency crews were called shortly after 11 a.m. to the Coldwell Banker | Howard Perry and Walston building at 1001 Wade Ave.
A piece of the building’s facade appeared to have fallen onto the scaffold. A blood-stained chunk remained in the scaffold, and smaller pieces lay scattered on the ground.
One side of the scaffold remains suspended below the second-floor window. The other side rests upon a walkway overhang.
It was not immediately clear what kind of work the men were doing from the scaffold.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.
