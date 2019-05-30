Raleigh Police release body camera footage after officer shot man holding pellet gun

911 call says man shot by Raleigh police officer is a veteran who was having flashback Raleigh police identified the man shot by an officer Sunday asMichael Anthony Hendricks Jr., 40, who is recovering from a wound to the abdomen. A 911 call recorded a man telling dispatchers: "He’s a vet he’s having a flashback.” Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Raleigh police identified the man shot by an officer Sunday asMichael Anthony Hendricks Jr., 40, who is recovering from a wound to the abdomen. A 911 call recorded a man telling dispatchers: "He’s a vet he’s having a flashback.”

Vehicle and body camera videos have been released after a Raleigh Police officer shot a man he says was holding a pellet gun.

Raleigh Police Officer C.T. Melochik shot Michael Anthony Hendricks Jr., 40, in the stomach May 19 at Quail Ridge Apartments off Falls of Neuse Road. He was holding an “Airsoft gun” with its orange safety tip removed, according to a report released by Police Chief Cassandra Deck-Brown last week.

“Pursuant to the Raleigh Police Department’s continuing effort to foster transparency and trust in our community, RPD has decided to release body worn camera and dsah camera footage related to the incident,” according to an edited video of the body camera and dash camera footage.

The city released six videos including five unedited clips and one file edited together with captions from the police department.

A 911 call made at the time of the shooting records a man telling dispatchers, “There’s a man in the corridor with a knife. He’s a vet. He’s having a flashback.”

The fire department reportedly arrived at the scene first on a medical call but backed off after reports from a man making verbal threats, the police department said. Melochik arrived at the scene and was approached by a man with a gun.

The police officer was interviewing a group of people, one who claimed that he was Hendricks’ roommate, when they spotted him

The police officer took cover behind a patrol car and ordered the man to drop the gun, according to police. He did not drop the gun, police say.

Melochik has been placed on administrative leave pending the case’s outcome. The SBI will investigate the shooting and report to the Wake County district attorney.

On Thursday, Hendricks was not listed as a WakeMed patient, meaning he has been released or has invoked a “privacy designation,” when no information can be provided by the hospital about the patient.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.



