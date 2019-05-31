Woman stabbed to death at Johnston County home, police say Joyce Davis was fatally stabbed during a fight at a Johnston County home on Godwin Street, Selma police say. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Joyce Davis was fatally stabbed during a fight at a Johnston County home on Godwin Street, Selma police say.

A 53-year-old woman was fatally stabbed Thursday night during a fight at a Johnston County house, Selma police say.

Joyce Davis and Deanna Simone McNeill, 29, were at a house on Godwin Street at about 11 p.m. when police say McNeill stabbed Davis , reported ABC11, The News & Observer’s media partner.

McNeill was taken into custody but had not yet been charged in the death, the station reported.

Selma, a town of about 6,900 people, sits near the center of Johnston County.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The News & Observer content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.