Woman stabbed to death at Johnston County home, police say
A 53-year-old woman was fatally stabbed Thursday night during a fight at a Johnston County house, Selma police say.
Joyce Davis and Deanna Simone McNeill, 29, were at a house on Godwin Street at about 11 p.m. when police say McNeill stabbed Davis , reported ABC11, The News & Observer’s media partner.
McNeill was taken into custody but had not yet been charged in the death, the station reported.
Selma, a town of about 6,900 people, sits near the center of Johnston County.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.
