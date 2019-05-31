Two North Raleigh intersections will get traffic lights for the first time

Two busy intersections in North Raleigh will soon get traffic lights for the first time.

The N.C. Department of Transportation announced Friday that it will install traffic lights at the intersection of Louisburg and Fox roads and at Litchford and Hunting Ridge roads by year’s end. The state says both intersections need the lights because of the growing volume of traffic and the relatively high number of crashes.

The lights at Louisburg and Fox roads will be installed first. Contractors will use temporary wood poles to get the lights in place and operating by June 14, according to NCDOT. The wood poles will later be replaced by permanent metal ones.

The lights at Litchford and Hunting Ridge should be installed by Oct. 30, NCDOT says.

NCDOT had originally devised a more complicated fix for the intersection of Louisburg and Fox roads. Last year, it proposed reconfiguring the intersection to prevent left turns from Fox Road on to Louisburg Road, also known as U.S. 401. Drivers would still have had designated lanes to turn left from U.S. 401 on to Fox, but drivers wishing to turn left from Fox would have had to first turn right and make a U-turn at the next opening in the median.

But designing and building that kind of intersection would have taken two to three years, according to NCDOT, and residents made it known at a public meeting last summer that they wanted something sooner. So NCDOT agreed to install the lights.