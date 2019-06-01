Raleigh police release name of 20-year-old man fatally shot Friday night

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.

Police have identified a man fatally shot late Friday night as Corsean Holloway, 20.

Officers responded to a reported shooting in the 100 block of Farris Court at 11:52 p.m. the Raleigh Police Department said in a news release..

The release provided no other details.

This is at least the ninth homicide in Raleigh this year. Three weeks ago, after a man’s body was found inside a car in the 3200 block of Wake Forest Road, police said there had been eight homicides.

This is a developing story that will be updated as more information becomes available.