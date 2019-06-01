Outrageous costumes, double entendres win out at the Beaver Queen Pageant

Performers parade through Duke Park to the stage at the start of the 12th annual Beaver Queen Pageant in this June 2016 file photo. The Herald-Sun

Adorned with long teeth and a flat tail, Genie Tailyah shimmied through a cloud of pink smoke and the crowd cheered.

It was the 15th annual Beaver Queen Pageant.

Hundreds of people gathered in Duke Park on Saturday afternoon for double entendres and outrageous costumes, all in the name of restoring Ellerbe Creek, which runs through downtown Durham to Falls Lake Reservoir, Raleigh’s water supply.





The event is a long-running fundraiser for the Ellerbe Creek Watershed Association, which has six nature preserves in the area, including Beaver Marsh Preserve, where otters, muskrats and minks also make a home, tucked between East Club Boulevard and Interstate 85.

The association takes people on nature hikes and promotes changes that homeowners and businesses can make to improve water quality in the creek, including installing a green roof, water cistern or rain garden.

“We try to get people to understand the connection between what they do in their backyards and how that affects the water quality,” said Larry Brockman, a past president and board member.

The association plans to eventually build a trail system stretching from downtown Durham to the Mountain-to-Sea Trail, Brockman said.

Pageant raises money

With promenades, songs and skits, contestants on Saturday brought attention to climate change and pollution.

Gnawty Beaver, with a tail glittering with trash, tossed cups and other litter from a plastic bag as she strutted across the stage.

Contestants -- also including Adélie P. Beaver, Beavel Knievel, Grace Stick and Rootie 2d -- encouraged the crowd to bribe the pageant’s judges, each of whom represented a sponsor of the event.

The judges joined the dance party as the sun grew low, among them Tooth Bade Ginsberg and and Rooth Beaver Ginsberg.

High white wigs bounced to the beat, gesturing at this year’s theme, Damilton -- a play on the wildly popular musical and beaver dams -- the cause that gave birth to the party.

In 2005, neighbors successfully fought a roads project that would have destroys wetlands home to a beaver dam and lodge.

“The mock beauty pageant was to raise money and get the word out that human encroachment is the problem,” said Mark Zumbach, aka Brother Morningwood.

The event typically brings in about $20,000 a year, Executive Director Chris Dreps said.

The winners:

Best tail: Gnawty Beaver

Best talent: Adélie P. Beaver

Best stage presence: Beavel Knievel

Best bribes: Grace Stick

Best entourage: Rootie 2d

Miss hygieniality: Genie Tailyah

People’s choice award: Genie Tailyah

Beaver Queen: Genie Tailyah