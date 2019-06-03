She ‘cared passionately about children.’ Longtime, beloved former Wake principal dies.

4th grader Matthew Yeager aims a pie at principal Elizabeth “Betsy” Rountree during a program celebrating the student’s achievement of reading over 5000 points worth of books at Wendell Elementary School in this 2005 file photo. The pie throwing happened on her last day as the school’s principal after 23 years. ehyman@newsobserver.com

Betsy Rountree, the longtime former principal of Wendell Elementary School, died Saturday. She was 75.

Rountree, whose first name is Elizabeth but who went by “Betsy,” was a Wake County educator for 39 years, spending 23 of them as principal of Wendell Elementary until she retired in 2005. Colleagues say Rountree was beloved by students, parents and her fellow educators.

“She was a very strong person,” Linda Johnson, former executive director of the East Wake Education Foundation and former Wake County school board member, said in an interview Monday. “She said what she expected of the staff and expected them to carry it out.

“She was well liked by the parents, and the school certainly prospered under her watch.”

Rountree started teaching in Garner in 1966. She was former Wake County Superintendent Bill McNeal’s first assistant principal when he was named principal of East Garner Junior High School in 1978.

McNeal said they began a friendship that lasted to her death when colon cancer that had gone into remission returned. McNeal said Rountree was committed to making sure that the educational and personal needs of all her students were being met.

“She was a superior administrator who cared passionately about children,” McNeal said in an interview Monday.

Wendell Elementary had four principals within a year when Rountree was hired in 1982 to provide stability. While principals often leave after a few years, Rountree would stay on long enough for her former students to return to Wendell Elementary as teachers.

“I felt like I was needed here,” Rountree said in a 2005 News & Observer article. “I never felt the job was done. I love the community.”

She marked her last school day in May 2005 by being hit in the face with a pie after the students met a reading goal challenge. A fourth-grade student was so nervous that he mostly missed with the pie on the first try so Rountreee let him have a second chance.

In addition to her education work, she was a past member of Wendell Planning Board and past president of the Wendell Chamber of Commerce.

She remained in Wendell after her retirement when she wasn’t spending time on the coast at Currituck Sound.

“The first principal I worked with in WCPSS passed away this weekend,” Shane Barham tweeted Sunday. “She had a tough exterior, but had a heart of gold. She loved her students, staff, school, and community. Rest In Peace, Betsy Rountree. “

Barham was a teacher at Wendell Elementary and later became its principal. He’s now principal of Rogers Lane Elementary School in Raleigh.

No details about funeral services have been announced yet.