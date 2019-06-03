With many animals needing to be adopted, Wake issued an urgent call. The community responded.

Wake Animal Center has 72 dogs needing forever homes The Wake Animal Center is at capacity with 72 dogs and 37 cats needing loving, forever homes. For more information, go to: http://www.wakegov.com/pets/adoptions Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The Wake Animal Center is at capacity with 72 dogs and 37 cats needing loving, forever homes. For more information, go to: http://www.wakegov.com/pets/adoptions

A wave of pet adoptions over the weekend helped the Wake County Animal Center avoid going over capacity after a plea Friday.

The center had 59 total adoptions since the urgent plea went out Friday morning.

The number of dogs on the adoption floor was 48 by Monday morning, down from 74 Friday.





Jenn Federico, director of the Wake County Animal Center, said the response from the community was refreshing.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The News & Observer content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The shelter reached out on social media and to news sources to help spread the word about the number of animals.

“We’re here for our community and to have our community be here for us was awesome,” Federico said.

It’s typical for the shelter to reach high numbers during the summer season because of the kitten population growing and people being more active outdoors. People call in more stray dogs when they’re outside and walking around, she said.

The facility does not currently have the room to expand, but is looking to move in the next seven to 10 years, Federico said.

The shelter brought in about 50 animals on Friday and Sunday, which is typical for this time of year. It is still asking the community for help in spreading the word about adoptions and re-homing animals.

Community help is necessary to keep the center from euthanizing animals, which it hasn’t done in two years, Federico said.

“We only collect animals in this county, so we’re a direct reflection of this county and we need this county’s support,” she said.