Raleigh man sets fire to T-shirt in Wake County jail cell, police say
A 31-year-old man is accused of starting a fire that burned the floor at the Wake County Detention Center, officials say.
Sherman Jerome Bryant of Raleigh is charged with burning of certain public buildings and possession of a controlled substance on jail premises, court records show. He was arrested Tuesday.
Raleigh police say Bryant on Tuesday “set fire to his T-shirt which fell to the floor burning the floor in the Wake County jail holding cell.” He had 3 grams of cocaine inside the facility, according to his arrest warrants.
Bryant is also accused of threatening employees at an internet sweepstakes cafe.
He is also charged with disorderly conduct and possession of marijuana, Wake County records show.
Bryant’s bail was set at $30,000, according to the records.
