Gushing water-valve failure stops traffic on Falls of Neuse Road in north Raleigh

Millions of gallons gush from major water main break in North Raleigh ABC11 reports on a major water line break at Falls of Neuse releases millions of gallons of water and closes roads in North Raleigh Thursday morning, June 6, 2019.

Crews on Thursday morning worked to stop a water valve failure that closed part of a north Raleigh road and sent water gushing for several hours.

Water was shooting up from the ground at the intersection of Falls of Neuse Road and Wakefield Pines Drive, according to video from ABC11, The News & Observer’s media partner.

Even after the flow was turned off at about 8 a.m., southbound lanes remained closed on part of Falls of Neuse, said Ed Buchan, senior utilities analyst for the city of Raleigh.

While crews worked to address the water valve issue, people in the immediate area might have had water outages, according to the city worker.

From an early assessment, Buchan said faulty bolts in water valves could have caused the incident.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.