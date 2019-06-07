Murder suspect arrested in Durham was wanted in Los Angeles triple homicide, cops say

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.

A man wanted in a fatal triple shooting on the West Coast was caught in Durham, officials say.

Kenneth Peterson, 40, of Durham, was taken into custody “after several hours of surveillance,” reports ABC11, The News & Observer’s media partner.

Peterson is wanted in connection with a February homicide in Los Angeles, the Wake County Sheriff’s Office said Thursday in a news release.

He and “others who have been implicated in the murders, had a dispute over money and drugs,” the news release said.

“The victims and suspects were engaged in smuggling ‘significant quantities’ of cocaine between Los Angeles and Baltimore,” the Los Angeles Times reports.

The other suspects were arrested in the Baltimore area, according to the Baltimore Sun.

“Peterson and the two others are expected to be extradited to Los Angeles,” reports ABC11.

Wake County deputies say they joined the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, Durham Police Department and Los Angeles Police Department in finding and arresting Peterson.