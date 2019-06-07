Local
Police release name of missing young man pulled from Raleigh’s Lake Johnson
The body of a missing 22-year-old man was pulled from Lake Johnson on Friday afternoon.
Emergency crews recovered the body of Ryan Wayne Hall, at about 1:30 p.m. after looking for him in the southwest Raleigh park since Thursday evening.
The cause of death is unknown, but foul play is not suspected, police said.
Personal belongs were found near the shore of the lake on Thursday, according to Raleigh Police Department spokeswoman Laura Hourigan.
Two dogs were also found around the same time crews found the belongings, officers told ABC11, The News & Observer’s media partner.
In addition to the Police Department, the recovery effort involved Wake County EMS, the Apex Fire Department Dive Team, and the Raleigh/Wake City-County Bureau of Identification.
Swimming is prohibited in the 300-acre park, located at 4601 Avent Ferry Road.
