Plane crash in Nash County kills 4 from Florida, authorities say

Investigators have released the names of four people who died when a plane crashed Friday in Nash County.

Evva Leigh Boll, 48; Gregory Boll, 57; Roberta Laquidara, 52; and Felix Laquidara, 53, were found in the wreckage, according to a news release Saturday from the North Carolina State Highway Patrol. They all were residents of Naples, Florida, it says.

Emergency crews were called to the area about 10 miles north of Nashville near Harrison Road and N.C. 43 shortly after 3:30 p.m. where the plane went off radar, the news release says.

When the responders arrived, they found partial pieces of a wing. They subsequently located the fuselage in the woods near Taylor’s Store Road, according to the release.

Two dogs also died in the crash, the release says.

The aircraft was reportedly traveling from Naples Airport in Florida to Easton/Newman Field in Maryland, according to the release.

The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating the crash.