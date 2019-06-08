Local
Heavy rain causes flooding, washes out road in northeastern Wake County
Heavy rains bring flooding in parts of Wake and Durham counties
Heavy rainfall across the Triangle area Saturday caused flooding and washed out at least one road in northeastern Wake County.
Near Rolesville and Zebulon, a section of Mitchell Mill Road between Lassiter and Quarry roads collapsed, according to emergency personnel. A tweet by the Rolesville Fire Department showed the washed-out section of the road.
Part of N.C. 96 and Ligon Mill Road also was covered by standing water, authorities said.
In Durham, video from ABC11, The News & Observer’s media partner, showed the intersection of 9th and Green streets under water.
Rogers Road at Hobblebush Way was closed by the Wake Forest Police Department, ABC11 reported.
Shortly after 1 p.m., the Hopkins Fire Department responded to a report of people trapped in a trailer on Zebulon Road, according to a Raleigh Wake Scanner tweet. They were rescued unharmed, ABC11 reported.
A woman was rescued by fire crews from a vehicle became submerged on Ligon Mill Road near Greenville Loop Road, according to an emergency tweet.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Comments