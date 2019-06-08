Heavy rain causes flooding, washes out road in northeastern Wake County

Heavy rains bring flooding in parts of Wake and Durham counties Areas of heavy rain moving through the Triangle Saturday brough isolated flooding to some spots of Durham and Wake counties Saturday, June 8, 2019. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Areas of heavy rain moving through the Triangle Saturday brough isolated flooding to some spots of Durham and Wake counties Saturday, June 8, 2019.

Heavy rainfall across the Triangle area Saturday caused flooding and washed out at least one road in northeastern Wake County.

Near Rolesville and Zebulon, a section of Mitchell Mill Road between Lassiter and Quarry roads collapsed, according to emergency personnel. A tweet by the Rolesville Fire Department showed the washed-out section of the road.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The News & Observer content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Part of N.C. 96 and Ligon Mill Road also was covered by standing water, authorities said.

In Durham, video from ABC11, The News & Observer’s media partner, showed the intersection of 9th and Green streets under water.

Rogers Road at Hobblebush Way was closed by the Wake Forest Police Department, ABC11 reported.

Shortly after 1 p.m., the Hopkins Fire Department responded to a report of people trapped in a trailer on Zebulon Road, according to a Raleigh Wake Scanner tweet. They were rescued unharmed, ABC11 reported.





A woman was rescued by fire crews from a vehicle became submerged on Ligon Mill Road near Greenville Loop Road, according to an emergency tweet.





Lady rescued by fire crews from a vehicle that is now submerged on Login Mill Rd near Greenville Loop Rd . Avoid area pic.twitter.com/T0mvKKbQfS — Raleigh Wake Scanner (@RaleighScan) June 8, 2019

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.













