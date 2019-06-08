Woman dies at Wake County scuba diving park Emergency crews were called to the report of a suspected drowning at the Mystery Lake Scuba Park in Wendell at about 1:30 p.m. Saturday, according to a press release from the Wake County Sheriff’s Office. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Emergency crews were called to the report of a suspected drowning at the Mystery Lake Scuba Park in Wendell at about 1:30 p.m. Saturday, according to a press release from the Wake County Sheriff’s Office.

A woman’s death is being investigated after she was scuba diving.

Emergency crews were called to the report of a suspected drowning at the Mystery Lake Scuba Park in Wendell at about 1:30 p.m. Saturday, according to a press release from the Wake County Sheriff’s Office.

When deputies arrived, they found a man performing CPR on a woman on the shore. EMS soon arrived and took over but were unable to revive her, sheriff’s spokesman Eric Curry said.

Investigators were told the pair, described as boyfriend and girlfriend, had been diving and just surfaced. The man told investigators his girlfriend was having trouble breathing, the release says. As they swam to shore, the woman lost consciousness, investigators were told.

The woman, who died at the scene, was not identified by the Sheriff’s Office.