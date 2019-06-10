Durham man accused of sex crimes with 10-year-old child in Orange County, sheriff says

How to support victims of domestic abuse Whether someone has asked you for help or you sense someone is in distress, here are some general guidelines to help support possible victims of abuse, be it physical, emotional, sexual, psychological or financial. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Whether someone has asked you for help or you sense someone is in distress, here are some general guidelines to help support possible victims of abuse, be it physical, emotional, sexual, psychological or financial.

Investigators in Orange County have arrested a man accused of sex crimes with a 10-year-old child.

Orange County deputies apprehended Reyes Rivera-Zapata, 43, of Durham, Friday and charged him with one count of first-degree kidnapping, two counts of first-degree statutory sex offense, and two counts of indecent liberties with a minor, according to a Sheriff’s Office news release.

The incident happened during a sleepover, the release says.

The child, whose sex was not reported in the release, told a friend the incident happened while spending the night at a friend’s house, investigators say. The friend’s parents reported it to the child’s school, who subsequently alerted law enforcement, the release says.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The News & Observer content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The child underwent a Child Medical Exam, which investigators said includes checking for trauma or injury, screening for sexually transmitted diseases and pregnancy when applicable, and a forensic interview designed to avoid “damaging any possible legal case through adult suggestion or leading questions,” according to the release.

Rivera-Zapata was being held in the Orange County jail under a $100,000 bail. He was released after posting bail Saturday.

During his first appearance Monday, he was placed under the supervision of a pre-trial release program. He also was ordered to have no contact with the child and the child’s family and also to stay more than one mile from their home.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at 919-245-2900.

SHARE COPY LINK One in four girls and one in six boys will be sexually abused before they turn 18 years old, according to the National Sexual Violence Resource Center.