Raleigh police find man fatally shot on Bledsoe Avenue

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.

Police are investigating the fatal shooting of a man found on Bledsoe Avenue on Monday evening.

Officers were sent to a shooting call on the 400 block of Bledsoe Avenue at 5:38 p.m., according to an email from Raleigh Police Department Deputy Chief Karen Riggsbee.

They found a man with a gunshot wound who was pronounced dead on the scene by emergency medical personnel.

The email did not provide any additional information such as the man’s name, apparent age or physical description.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The News & Observer content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Anyone with information is asked to call Raleigh CrimeStoppers at (919) 834-HELP or go to raleighcrimestoppers.org for text and email reporting options. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for anonymous tips that help solve cases.

This is at least Raleigh’s 11th apparent homicide this year.

In May, police said there had been eight homicides. Since then they have issued news releases on at least two other killings, including a man found dead Thursday near Brentwood Park and Neighborhood Center, later identified as Jorge Alberto Zelaya.

Police are investigating Zelaya’s death as a homicide but have not said how he was killed.