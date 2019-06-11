Porsche buried under fallen tree branch that hit a power line in Raleigh

Porsche buried under fallen tree branch in Raleigh A tree branch fell near Glenwood Avenue in Raleigh, burying a Porsche car and taking down power lines, reports ABC11, the News & Observer’s media partner. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK A tree branch fell near Glenwood Avenue in Raleigh, burying a Porsche car and taking down power lines, reports ABC11, the News & Observer’s media partner.

A tree branch fell early Tuesday in Raleigh, burying a Porsche and hitting a power line.

The Porsche and two other cars were damaged on Scales Street, close to Glenwood Avenue, reports ABC11, The News & Observer’s media partner.

Duke Energy workers on Tuesday morning were clearing the area and trying to bring back electricity, according to ABC11. No one was hurt, the news station reports.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The News & Observer content across all your devices. SAVE NOW