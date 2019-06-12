Busted baggage conveyor delays travelers at RDU airport

Parking options at RDU airport This video from Raleigh-Durham International Airport talks about the three levels of parking currently available to the public. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK This video from Raleigh-Durham International Airport talks about the three levels of parking currently available to the public.

Travelers found their trip through Raleigh-Durham International Airport slower than usual Wednesday morning because of problems with a conveyor belt that carries checked bags to airplanes in Terminal 2.

Airline workers have had to manually move bags from check-in counters to a security screening area, causing delays for people checking in, RDU said in press release. The airport said the conveyor system is partially restored and processing bags but that it wasn’t known when final repairs would be done.

The problem arose about 7 a.m., just as the crush of passengers for early morning flights had begun to subside. Some travelers missed their flights because of delays checking in, said RDU spokeswoman Stephanie Hawco, though it was unclear how many. Hawco said it did not appear that any flights were delayed because of the baggage problem.

The airlines affected by the conveyor problem are Air Canada, Alaska, Allegiant, American, Frontier, JetBlue and United.

Ten of the 11 airlines that fly from RDU operate out of Terminal 2, which handles a large majority of passengers at the airport. The problem with the baggage system coincides with the busy summer travel season that has already caused long lines at the security checkpoint each weekday morning.

RDU officials always urge passengers to arrive at least two hours before a domestic flight and three hours before an international one. They are also encouraging passengers on domestic flights to check their bags at the curb when possible.