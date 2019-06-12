3 accused of voter fraud after 2018 primary election

Three people from Eastern North Carolina accused of voter fraud have been arrested. AP

The headline of this story has been updated to clarify the date of the election.

Three people from Eastern North Carolina accused of voter fraud have been arrested.

State investigators say the three used fraudulent addresses to vote in the May 2018 primary election, according to a news release from the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation. Investigators also determined one of the individuals voted twice in that election, it says.

Terrell William Graham, 31, of Goldsboro, and David Edward Williams, 55, of Goldsboro, were each charged with one count of corruptly taking the oath prescribed to voters, the release says.

Keymonti Winn-Hocutt, 19, of New Bern, was charged with one count of corruptly taking the oath prescribed to voters and with one count of double voting, the release says.

The SBI began the investigation into allegations of election-law violations the request of the N.C. State Board of Elections. The violation is a Class I felony.

The possible election violations occurred during the early voting period before the May 2018 primary, the release says.